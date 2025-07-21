ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz joins Sinner, Djokovic as high-profile players dropping out of men’s National Bank Open

By The Canadian Press

Jannik Sinner of Italy hugs Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after winning the men's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

TORONTO — Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the National Bank Open (NBO), depriving the men’s tennis tournament in Toronto of yet another star player.

Alcaraz said in a statement issued by tournament organizers Monday that the tournament comes too soon after his appearance in the Wimbledon final on July 13.

The world No. 2 announced his withdrawal the day after top-ranked Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 5 Jack Draper pulled out of the ATP Masters-level hardcourt event.

Sinner, who defeated Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, said he injured his elbow in a fall at the All England Club. He won his first Masters title in Toronto in 2023.

Djokovic blamed a groin injury for his withdrawal from an event he has won four times, while Draper is recovering from a forearm injury.

The women’s NBO tournament in Montreal has also had high-profile players withdraw, including world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The NBO tournaments start Saturday with one-day qualifying events.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.