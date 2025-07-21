BMO Field is opening its pitch to fans for the first time

Have you ever wanted to take the pitch at BMO Field?

The home of Toronto FC is inviting fans to play on its pitch ahead of renovations planned for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

TFC is giving fans a chance to play one hour long matches in what its calling “TFC Open Pitch” on July 27.

Lucky fans who are selected will have the chance to experience an “authentic player experience” according to a press release. TFC says this will include “game presentation elements”, “team branding on the scoreboard” and access to the visitor change room.

“BMO Field has seen some of soccer’s biggest talents from around the world take its pitch and will continue this legacy as we prepare to host six World Cup games next summer.” Chris Shewfelt, a Toronto FC vice president said, adding that the club is “thrilled to add TFC fans to this list of meaningful appearances.”

The opening slot of TFC Open Pitch will be given to children under 12. Afterwards adult fans can sign up to play on the pitch in teams of fifteen. A lottery system will be used to determine which fan teams are given the chance to play.

The announcement comes ahead of Toronto hosting six World Cup games in summer 2026. BMO Field will be getting a $146 million overhaul ahead of the international soccer competition, including a temporary boost in seating capacity to 45,000.