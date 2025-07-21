‘He’s there’: Barger continues to make his mark as Blue Jays keep winning

Toronto Blue Jays third base Addison Barger celebrates his two run home run with teammate catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) during fifth inning MLB action against the San Francisco Giants in Toronto on Sunday, July 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Addison Barger has played a big part in the Toronto Blue Jays’ rise to the top of the American League East division this season.

The 25-year-old utilityman continued his breakout season on Sunday afternoon, going 1 for 4 with a towering two-run home run to help the Blue Jays sweep their three-game series versus the San Francisco Giants with an 8-6 victory. The day prior, Barger notched the first four-hit game of his career, going 4 for 4 with a double.

Sunday’s home run gave Barger 14 on the season, three behind George Springer for the team lead. His .846 OPS ranks second behind Springer as well among Blue Jays hitters with over 100 plate appearances, while his .514 slugging percentage ranks first.

“I think that one went a little farther than 407 (feet),” joked Blue Jays manager John Schneider of Barger’s home run.

“I don’t know if that’s what Stat Cast had it at.”

On a team littered with star power, Schneider says Barger is earning his place among them.

“I think he’s there,” said Schneider post-game. “I think he’s been there for a while. He’s playing pretty regularly, he’s doing a lot of damage, he’s hitting the ball hard. He’s usually in the top five (hitters in the lineup). So, yeah, I think he’s there.”

Barger’s breakout has now led to his manager trusting him, a left-handed batter, to face off against left-handed pitchers, a rarity for a rookie with as little experience as Barger has. With lefty starter Robbie Ray on the mound on Sunday, Barger remained in the starting lineup, batting sixth.

“I think it’s an approach and having a plan,” Schneider said of Barger facing left-handed pitching. “Sometimes, it’s sitting on a pitch. Sometimes, it’s taking some shots. Sometimes, it’s letting the ball travel and hitting it a little deep. But I think, with his skills, you trust that something good is going to happen.

“And I think, too, with his preparation, that’s kind of what separated him a little bit. Not being afraid to go against a tough lefty.”

Barger credits much of his success to Blue Jays hitting coach David Popkins and his staff.

“They come up with most of the plans,” explained Barger post-game.

“We come up with our own plans based off of reports and video. It’s a combination of us working with them. And they’re open to certain things and there’s a lot of back and forth. So, they’re extremely important.”

Now set to host division rival New York Yankees for a three-game series on Monday, the Blue Jays will need Barger to continue his impressive offensive breakout with important divisional implications on the line.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2025.

Mike Stephens, The Canadian Press