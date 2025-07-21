OL Richards returns to Toronto after being drafted first overall by Argos in 2019

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Shane Richards (67) during an NCAA college football media day in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Sue Ogrocki

TORONTO — The Argonauts have signed offensive lineman Shane Richards, who Toronto selected first overall in the 2019 CFL draft.

Richards played 16 games with Edmonton last year, making 12 starts at right guard. He became a free agent after the season.

Before signing with Edmonton, Richards played in 42 games over four seasons with Toronto and won a Grey Cup with the Argonauts in 2022.

The six-foot-eight, 325-pound lineman was born in Kingston, Jamaica and grew up in Calgary. He attended New Mexico Military Institute in 2015 before finishing his collegiate career at Oklahoma State.

The Argonauts also added American running back Jyran Mitchell and defensive lineman Ricky Correia to the practice roster.

The Argonauts (1-5) host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-2) on Saturday in a rematch of the 2024 Grey Cup game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2025.