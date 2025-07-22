Germany’s Zverev, United States’ Gauff named top seeds for National Bank Open

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns to Arthur Rinderknech of France in their first-round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

TORONTO — Germany’s Alexander Zverev and American Coco Gauff have been announced as the top seeds of the men’s and women’s sides of the upcoming National Bank Open.

Zverev, ranked No. 3 in the world, occupies the top spot with No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 5 Jack Draper of the United States and 24-time Grand Slam champion and sixth-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia all having withdrawn from the tournament.

All four players cited injury or need for recovery following the Wimbledon Grand Slam event which ended on July 13 with Sinner defeating Alcaraz for the title.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., are the 24th and 25th seeds. Montrealer Gabriel Diallo is the 30th seed for the men’s tournament in Toronto.

Gauff, a two-time Grand Slam champion and No. 2 in the world, holds the top spot for the women’s tournament in Montreal. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus withdrew last week due to fatigue. There are no Canadians in the top 32 for the women’s event in Montreal.

The top-32 seeds from both sides will have first-round byes in the tournament that runs from Saturday through Aug. 7.

