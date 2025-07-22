Halifax Wanderers to play international ‘friendly’ match against Maine soccer team

The Halifax Wanderers will head south of the border next month to participate in an international “friendly” match against a United Soccer League team.

Maine’s governor, Janet Mills, announced Tuesday the state will welcome the Canadian Premier League team for a game against the Portland Hearts of Pine.

“I am thrilled to welcome the Halifax Wanderers to Maine for this historic match with the Hearts of Pine, which shows the strength of the historic friendship between the people of Maine and Atlantic Canada,” said Mills in a news release from the Office of the Governor.

Maine Governor Janet Mills Maine Governor Janet Mills is pictured with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. (Source: Office of Governor Janet Mills)

The idea for the match was discussed between the governor and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston during their June meeting in Halifax, according to the release.

“I wish to thank Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston for his gracious hospitality during my visit last month, which we look forward to extending to the Wanderers in August. I also thank the leadership of the Hearts of Pine for their extraordinary efforts to bring this match to Maine in support of stronger international ties,” said Mills.

The teams will play at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium on Aug. 6, marking the first international match for the Hearts of Pine.

“Maine and Nova Scotia are neighbors with generations of shared history, which is why we felt they were a perfect fit for our first-ever international friendly,” said Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, founder and chief community officer of Portland Hearts of Pine.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Halifax Wanderers and their supporters, create an electric atmosphere at Fitzpatrick Stadium, and hopefully start a tradition that brings our clubs together for years to come.”

