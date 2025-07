The Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees Monday night, breaking a franchise record 11th straight win at home.

The red-hot Toronto Blue Jays have set a new franchise record.

With their 4-1 win over the New York Yankees Monday night, the Jays broke the team’s 40-year record for most home games won in a row with 11.

The previous benchmark of 10 was first set in 1985.