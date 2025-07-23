84,731: Toronto Blue Jays fans set new single-night ‘Loonie Dogs’ record

A spectator holds up a hot dog at a Blue Jays game in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays fans just joined their team in the record books.

Just one day after the Jays broke a 40-year-old franchise record for most home wins in a row at 11, fans in the sold-out crowd set a new benchmark for hot dogs eaten on the team’s popular ‘Loonie Dogs’ night.

According to the Blue Jays, attendees at the Rogers Centre consumed 84,731 Loonie Dogs on Tuesday night.

That number surpasses the previous record of 76,627 set in 2023.

While the crowd was putting up impressive numbers, the Jays weren’t able to match that achievement, losing 5-4 to the New York Yankees and getting their home win streak snapped.

Rogers Centre hosts Loonie Dog nights every time the Blue Jays have a home game on a Tuesday.

Four more are slated for this season: Aug. 12 versus the Chicago Cubs, Aug. 26 against the Minnesota Twins, Sep. 9 versus the Houston Astros, and Sep. 23 against the Boston Red Sox.