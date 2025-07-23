NBA Champion Lu Dort embraces his Montreal North roots

"The Dorture Chamber" Luguentz Dort says he's proud to represent Montreal North with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

“Toughness, competitors, hungry.”

They are the three words Luguentz “Lu” Dort used to describe Montreal North basketball and how multiple players from the borough between highways 25 and 19, on the shores of the Riviere-des-Prairies, have made it to the heights of basketball in the NBA.

“That’s just the way we grew up,” said the Oklahoma City Thunder guard and NBA All-Defensive First Team winner. “Obviously, our parents immigrated from different countries. We are so blessed to grow up in a country like this and every time we go somewhere we’re always happy to represent.”

Toughness, competitor, hungry! Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort speaks about baskeball in Montreal North.

Dort joined fellow Montreal Norther Chris Boucher as an NBA Champion this year. Boucher won with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Dort went face-to-face in the finals with childhood friend from the neighbourhood, Benedict Mathurin, of the Indiana Pacers.

“It means a lot,” said Dort, of winning the title. “Wherever I go, I always represent Montreal North and I’m doing a lot for my community. They’ve been supporting me throughout this whole ride, especially throughout the playoff run and it’ll be great to bring it [the trophy] back here.”

Dort, at six feet four inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, always punches above his weight. In round two of the NBA playoffs, he regularly guarded six foot 11 inches tall and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

“I don’t really look at the size,” said the man with the nickname “The Dorture Chamber.”

“I feel like I belong on the court with anyone and whenever I see a guy taller than me, I know it’ll be a challenge.”

Lu Dort Luguentz Dort speaks about growing up in Montreal North and representing the borough in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Kevin Mondésir trains Dort. He said Dort’s mental toughness equals his physical strength.

“It’s his mindset; the way he approaches things and the way he sees things also. He wants that challenge,” said Mondésir.

Montreal continues to produce players who have made it to the NBA. Jahmyl Telfort’s rights were acquired by the LA Clippers this year, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2023.

Dort echoed other voices, saying that Montreal has the talent and the audience to have an NBA team in the future.

“There’s a lot of people here in Montreal who love basketball,” said Dort. “And then, you know, talent. I mean, we have so many kids from Montreal that play in high school now, and that play in college, and a lot of them are in NBA as well. I really think it’s possible. Obviously, I’ll be involved in that one day.”