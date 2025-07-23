Qatar sets sights on 2036 Olympics by creating bid committee for the Games

People watch the cauldron rise at sunset by the Olympic rings during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

DOHA, Qatar — The Qatar Olympic Committee on Wednesday announced the creation of a bid committee for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympic Games, confirming its intention to host the events that would come 14 years after it staged the World Cup.

It’s the latest attempt by the Middle Eastern country to host the Summer Games, after Doha was overlooked by the International Olympic Committee in favor of Brisbane for the 2032 Olympics. On two other occasions, Doha did not progress to the IOC’s list of candidates.

The Qatari committee said the country, which was criticized by human rights defenders ahead of the World Cup, “has firmly established itself as a global hub for major international sporting events ... (and) has successfully hosted numerous world championships across multiple disciplines and invested in world-class infrastructure that reflects the country’s long-term commitment to excellence and sustainability in sport.”

The QOC said the bid committee will “engage national stakeholders and international partners to shape a proposal that is technically strong, socially inclusive and globally relevant.”

“The bid will reflect a unified national vision that builds on Qatar’s track record, speaks to the potential of the region and upholds the enduring values of excellence, friendship and respect that define the Olympic and Paralympic movements,” the committee said.

The committee didn’t address when in 2036 it would propose to host the Games. The World Cup had to be held in November and December because of the extreme heat in the region. The IOC prefers the traditional July-August slot.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, president of the Qatar Olympic Committee, will serve as bid committee chairman.

The Associated Press