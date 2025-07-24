Canada’s Mboko ousted in second round of Citi Open with loss to Rybakina

Victoria Mboko of Canada during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London,Tuesday July 1,2025. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

WASHINGTON — Canada’s Victoria Mboko fell 6-3, 7-5 to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in second-round action at the Citi Open tennis tournament on Wednesday.

Mboko fired three aces but committed nine double faults in the one-hour, 25-minute match.

The 18-year-old from Toronto also broke on two of her three chances.

Mboko was ahead 5-4 in the second set, looking to extend the match to a third set, but surrendered the final three games.

Rybakina, the third seed in the tournament, also had three aces but just one double fault.

She broke on four of her nine opportunities in the win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press