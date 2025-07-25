Toronto FC loses defenders Monlouis, Wingo and Gomis to season-ending injuries

Toronto FC defender Nicksoen Gomis, left, beats Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets to a ball, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

TORONTO — Last-place Toronto FC will be without defenders Zane Monlouis, Henry Wingo and Nicksoen Gomis for the rest of the season.

Monlouis had surgery earlier this month to repair hip and thigh injuries suffered June 25 against the Red Bulls.

Wingo underwent surgery June 16 in Finland to repair a torn quadriceps. Gomis had his torn Achilles repaired May 6 in Toronto.

All three have been placed on the MLS Season‑Ending Injury List.

Toronto (5‑12‑6) visits Charlotte (11‑11‑2), which has won three straight and sits sixth in the Eastern Conference, on Saturday in North Carolina.

Charlotte won the first meeting 2‑0 on May 31 at BMO Field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.