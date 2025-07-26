Guerrero hits 2 doubles and scores twice as the AL-best Blue Jays beat the slumping Tigers 6-2

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. runs after hitting a double to score Nathan Lukes during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Friday, July 25, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

DETROIT (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled twice and scored a pair of runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the slumping Detroit Tigers 6-2 Friday night.

The American League-leading Blue Jays are 7-1 since the All-Star break, while the Tigers have lost five straight and 11 of 12.

José Berríos (7-4) picked up the win, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings.

Keider Montero (4-3) took the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits in four-plus innings.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second when Wenceel Pérez singled, stole second and scored on Dillon Dingler’s double.

Addison Barger’s RBI double made it 1-1 in the fourth and he scored with two outs on a throwing error by Javier Báez.

The Blue Jays then took control with a four-run fifth. Nathan Lukes and George Springer started the inning with singles, and Guerrero hit an RBI double. Bo Bichette’s two-run double made it 5-1 and Alejandro Kirk’s single off reliever Tyler Holton gave Toronto a five-run lead.

Spencer Torkelson’s 23rd homer of the season pulled the Tigers within 6-2 in the sixth.

Key moment

The Tigers didn’t get another baserunner after Torkelson’s sixth-inning homer.

Key stat

The Tigers have been outscored 83-32 in their 12-game skid, an average of 4.25 runs per game. They had a plus-112 run differential through 93 games, but have given back almost half of it in a dozen contests.

Up next

The teams play the third game of their four-game series on Saturday with Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.19 ERA) facing RHP Kevin Gausman (7-7, 4.01).

___

Dave Hogg, The Associated Press