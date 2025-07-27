Laval’s Leylah Fernandez wins fourth career tennis title in Washington, D.C.

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, won her fourth tennis title on July 27, 2025, in Washington. (Nick Wass/The Canadian Press)

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez from Laval, Que. dominated Russian Anna Kalinskaya in the final of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington on Sunday, 6-1, 6-2.

Fernandez was in control from cover-to-cover serving two aces, breaking Kalinskaya four times and winning five games in a row at one point.

She won 75 per cent of her first serves and 67 per cent on her second serves.

It is the world no. 36-ranked player’s fourth title, and the first tournament win for the diminutive southpaw since 2023.

After losing in the final of the U.S. Open in 2021, Fernandez has made four other finals, winning three.

The WTA 500 title is the biggest of Fernadez’s career. She won the Monterrey Open in 2021 and 2022 and the Hong Kong Open in 2023.

Those tournaments are WTA 250 events.

Fernandez will now come home for her first match at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Tuesday. Her opponent has yet to be determined.