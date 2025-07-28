Blue Jays transfer right-hander Bowden Francis to 60-day injured list

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Bowden Francis throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have transferred starting right-hander Bowden Francis to the 60-day injured list due to right shoulder impingement.

Francis was initially placed on the 15-day IL on June 17.

The 29-year-old has struggled this season after a career year in 2024. He has a 2-8 record with a 6.05 earned-run average, having allowed 19 home runs in 14 starts this season.

Francis went 8-5 last season with a 3.30 ERA and allowed 17 homers in 13 starts.

In other moves, the Jays reinstated infielder Will Wagner from the restricted list and listed him as active for Monday’s series opener in Baltimore.

Toronto also optioned outfielder Alan Roden to triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.