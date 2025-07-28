Canada’s Summer McIntosh wins 2 gold medals in 2 days at world swimming championships

Gold medalist Summer McIntosh of Canada celebrates on the podium after the women's 200-metre individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

SINGAPORE -- Canada’s Summer McIntosh has won her second gold medal at the world swimming championships, taking the women’s 200-metre individual medley on Monday.

The 18-year-old Toronto native touched the wall in two minutes 6.69 seconds -- nearly two seconds ahead of American Alex Walsh, who claimed silver in 2:08.58.

Fellow Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey, of Laval, Que., won bronze in 2:09.15.

The winning time trailed McIntosh’s world record of 2:05.70.

Yu Zidi, a Chinese 12-year-old phenom, finished fourth in 2:09.21, just missing a medal as she astounded the swim world with her times. She is also due to compete in the 400 IM and 200 butterfly, probably her strongest events.

McIntosh is targeting five individual golds over the eight-day meet.

Monday’s win adds to the 400 freestyle gold she earned on the opening day of competition.

She is also chasing individual titles in the 400 individual medley, 800 freestyle and the 200 butterfly.

Famed Olympian Michael Phelps is the only swimmer to have won five individual gold medals at a world championships.

Canada now has four medals at the world aquatics championships, including a silver in the women’s 20-metre high diving by Montreal’s Simone Leathead, which was the country’s first medal of the competition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.