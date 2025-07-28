Canadiens sign defenceman Jayden Struble to two-year deal

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jayden Struble has signed a two-year, one-way contract extension through the 2026-27 season, the club announced Monday.

The deal carries an average annual value of just over $1.41 million.

Struble played 56 games last season, posting two goals and 11 assists. He ranked fifth on the Canadiens with 124 hits.

He also appeared in two playoff games against Washington.

The 23-year-old, from Cumberland, R.I., has recorded 23 points in 112 career NHL games.

Struble was a second-round pick (46th overall) by Montreal in the 2019 draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 28, 2025.