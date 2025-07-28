Fernandez wins D.C. Open fuelled by Shake Shack, de Minaur takes men’s title

Jessica Pegula, bottom, serves to Leylah Fernandez, top, of Canada, during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — The biggest tennis title of Leylah Fernandez’s career arrived at the D.C. Open on Sunday with the help of a terrific backhand, some superb returning — and energy courtesy of Shake Shack’s burgers and fries.

The left-handed Fernandez, a 22-year-old from Laval, Que., who is ranked 36th, wrapped up a big week of tight matches with a lopsided victory, defeating Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

Fernandez earned her fourth singles trophy — all have come at hard-court tournaments — and first at a WTA 500 event. She came quite close to a Grand Slam championship as a teenager at the 2021 U.S. Open, making it all the way to the final in New York before losing to Emma Raducanu.

There almost was a rematch in Washington, but Kalinskaya eliminated Raducanu in Saturday’s semifinals.

The men’s trophy was won by No. 7 seed Alex de Minaur, who earned his 10th ATP title — eighth on hard courts — by saving three championship points in a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (3) victory over No. 12 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. De Minaur, a 26-year-old Australian, was the runner-up in Washington in 2018.

Davidovich Fokina dropped to 0-4 for his career in finals despite leading 5-2 in the third set Sunday and repeatedly standing just a single point from victory. This was his second time frittering away multiple match points in a tournament final this year. He entered the week at No. 26 and will make his debut in the top 20 on Monday; he remains the highest-ranked man without a title.

Fernandez took quite a journey through the women’s bracket.

She needed 2 hours, 19 minutes to oust No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula — last year’s U.S. Open runner-up — in three sets in the second round, then 2 hours, 20 minutes to beat Taylor Townsend in the quarterfinals, and 3 hours, 12 minutes for a three-tiebreaker victory over No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina — the 2022 Wimbledon champion — in the semifinals.

After each of the last two, Fernandez and her father — who is also her coach — opted for Shake Shack.

“We got burgers, hotdog, cheese fries — everything that an athlete should not eat before a match, but it did the trick,” Fernandez said about what she ate after the Townsend match. “It gave me the right nutrients to recover from the cramps and get ready for the next round.”

Following the Rybakina marathon, Fernandez said she and her father “were messaging, and I was, like, ‘OK, what do you want to eat tonight?’ We both answered at the same time: burgers. … That was kind of my diet for the whole week.”

Sure worked: This was the first title for Fernandez since October 2023 at the Hong Kong Open.

Plus, she arrived in Washington with a losing record this season and hadn’t won more than two matches at the same tournament since last November.

“I have gone through so many different challenges this week. It just has made me stronger, in a way, that if I can get through this week — through the cramps, through the long matches, through the heat, the humidity — I can get through anything,” Fernandez said.

“So I was just very happy that I got to not only push myself physically through the limits, but also mentally. So that kind of will help me hopefully for future tournaments.”

Against the 48th-ranked Kalinskaya, who hadn’t dropped a set until Sunday, Fernandez saved the only break point she faced while breaking four times.

One key: Fernandez claimed 10 of the 12 points when Kalinskaya hit a second serve. Another: Kalinskaya — a 26-year-oldwho is 0-3 in tour finals — finished with 24 unforced errors and just nine winners.

“Amazing fight this week,” Kalinskaya told Fernandez. “You truly deserve it.”

___

Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press