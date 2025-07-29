Canada’s Masse finishes fourth in 100m backstroke at world swimming championships

Regan Smith of the United States, top, Kylie Masse of Canada and Taylor Ruck of Canada compete in the women's 100m backstroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SINGAPORE — Kylie Masse found herself in a familiar, and frustrating, spot at the world aquatics championships.

The Canadian swimming star finished fourth in the women’s 100-metre backstroke final Tuesday, narrowly missing the podium in an event she’s owned in the past.

Masse, a five-time Olympic medallist from LaSalle, Ont., touched the wall in 58.42 seconds -- just 0.27 behind American Katharine Berkoff, who took bronze. Australia’s Kaylee McKeown won gold in a championship-record 57.16, followed by American Regan Smith (57.35).

It was the same 1-2-3 podium as the Paris Olympics last summer, where Masse also placed fourth.

The two-time world champion said she entered the meet with fewer races under her belt than in previous seasons.

“I really can’t complain and I have to keep things in perspective,” said the 29-year-old Canadian. “To be fourth in the world and still be up there, competitive with the top and with those girls who I know are incredible swimmers, it’s something that I’m really proud of.”

Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., placed seventh in 59.59 seconds.

Ilya Kharun put himself in position to reach the podium in the men’s 200-metre butterfly.

The 20-year-old from Montreal advanced to Wednesday’s final with the fifth-fastest semifinal time, clocking of 1:54.43.

Kharun won bronze in the event at the Paris Olympics with a Canadian-record time of 1:52.80.

“I can definitely go a lot quicker,” he said. “My plan going into tonight was just to make it into the final.

“I hadn’t really pushed myself until that final 50. It was all right, I’ve just got to be quicker (Wednesday).”

He rebounded after narrowly missing the 50-mete butterfly final earlier in the meet, placing ninth -- just 0.01 seconds shy of qualifying.

“I was really mad at myself and just mad at everything,” Kharun said. “But I just had to turn it around and think of it as more experience.”

Canada has won four medals at the world aquatics championships, including two gold medals from 18-year-old Summer McIntosh.

The Toronto swimmer will be back in action Wednesday in the women’s 200-metre butterfly. She’s won gold in the 400 freestyle and 200 individual medley so far, and is aiming for five individual titles at the eight-day meet.

Legendary U.S. Olympian Michael Phelps is the only swimmer to have won five individual gold medals at a world championships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.