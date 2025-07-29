Carney, Mitchell named top defensive, offensive players in CFL’s honour roll

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (19) passes the ball as B.C. Lions' Deontai Williams (9) gets his hands up to try and knock the ball down during the first half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, on Sunday, July 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

TORONTO — Malik Carney of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Bo Levi Mitchell of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats were named the top defensive and offensive players Tuesday in the CFL’s honour roll.

Carney, a defensive end, earned a grade of 88.7 for his play in Saskatchewan’s 21-18 win over the Edmonton Elks, registering four tackles and two sacks over 37 total defensive snaps. He also earned a grade of 85.5 on 31 rush snaps.

Mitchell received a grade of 85.1 in leading Hamilton past the B.C. Lions 37-33. The veteran quarterback completed 34-of-41 passes (82.9 per cent) for 389 yards with three TDs to earn his second selection this season.

Hamilton’s offensive line had the best group rating of 77.0, with the top three performers being Liam Dobson (78.8), Coulter Woodmansey (74.6) and Brandon Revenberg (64.5).

Dobson also registered the top individual grade for offensive linemen.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, an American sports analytics company.

The other individual winners included: B.C. running back James Butler (74.4); Toronto Argonauts receiver Damonte Coxie (85.0); Argos linebacker Cameron Judge (83.2); Lions defensive back Robert Carter Jr. 87.3); Hamilton returner Isaiah Wooden Sr. (69.2); Edmonton punter Cody Grace (85.6); and B.C. special-teams player Jacob Bond (89.5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.