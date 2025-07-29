Italy’s Musetti moves on to third round at National Bank Open, Canada’s Arseneault eliminated

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy returns the ball against James Duckworth of Australia during second-round tennis action at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette<

TORONTO — Seeded players were in strong form in early play Tuesday at the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament.

Third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy beat Australian qualifier James Duckworth 7-5, 6-1 and Denmark's Holger Rune posted a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France on a hot, sunny afternoon at Sobeys Stadium.

"Very tricky first match for me because he's a big server and (there wasn't) a lot of rhythm in the match," Rune said. "I had to really take care of my own serve and then just look for the opportunities that I had."

Wild-card entry Nicolas Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont., dropped a 7-6 (7), 6-3 decision to defending champion and No. 18 seed Alexei Popyrin of Australia.

Russia's Karen Khachanov, the No. 11 seed, topped qualifier Juan Pablo Ficovich of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 and 26th-seeded American Alex Michelsen downed Chilean qualifier Tomas Barrios Vera 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Alexandre Muller of France, the No. 29 seed, outlasted Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

In the evening session, 22nd-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to play American Learner Tien on centre court.

Top-seeded Alex Zverev of Germany was to meet Australia's Adam Walton in the late match.

Play at the Masters 1000 tournament continues through Aug. 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press