Reports: Former Canada coach Bev Priestman touted to take over Wellington Phoenix FC

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Bev Priestman, who lost her job as Canada coach in the wake of the Paris Olympic drone-spying scandal, is set to take over the Wellington Phoenix FC women’s team in New Zealand, according to local reports.

The club hinted at the hire with a social media post showing a hand knocking on a door with the sign “Wellington Phoenix A-League Women’s Head Coach” and the tagline “Tomorrow.”

Wellington finished ninth in Australia’s 12-team A-League last season at 7-13-3.

In May, Wellington announced that assistant coach Amy Shepherd would serve as interim head coach until a permanent appointment is made in late July, which coincides with the end of Priestman’s one-year FIFA ban.

Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joey Lombardi were all handed one-year suspensions by FIFA in the wake of New Zealand’s Olympic Committee filing a complaint with the International Olympic Committee’s integrity unit, alleging drones were flown over a pair of pre-tournament practice sessions. All three are no longer with Canada Soccer.

The 39-year-old Priestman has ties to the Wellington club through her wife Emma Humphries, a former New Zealand international who is the club’s academy director.

Priestman spent five years with Canada Soccer in a variety of coaching roles before returning in June 2018 to her native England, where she served as coach of England’s women’s under-18 side and assistant coach with the senior English women.

Priestman succeeded Kenneth Heiner-Moller as Canada women’s coach in November 2020 and was a nominee for FIFA Women’s Best Coach in 2021 and 2022.

In her first go-round with Canada Soccer, Priestman served as director of its developmental EXCEL program and had stints as coach of the under-15, under-17 and under-20 women’s sides. She was also an assistant coach to John Herdman while he was in charge of the women’s team.

Before that, she spent 4 1/2 years with New Zealand Football, serving as head of football development before leaving in June 2013 to join Herdman in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025

The Canadian Press