Toronto Argonauts sign veteran Canadians Jordan Herdman-Reed, Felix Garand-Gauthier

Toronto Argonauts running back Javon Leake, right, is tackled by Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed during first-half CFL football action in Calgary, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed veteran Canadians Jordan Herdman-Reed and Felix Garand-Gauthier on Tuesday.

The six-foot, 235-pound Herdman-Reed, a linebacker, attended the Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp after playing in 13 regular-season games with the club in 2024.

The Winnipeg native is in his eighth CFL season, having spent time previously with B.C. (2017-19), Saskatchewan (2021-22, ’24) and Calgary (2023).

Garand-Gauthier, a fullback/receiver, spent the last four seasons with Hamilton after being drafted by the club in 2021.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound native of Mirabel, Que., has 16 receptions for 246 yards and 31 special-teams tackles in 59 career games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.