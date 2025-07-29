Trainer Mark Casse says Oaks winner No Time will run in $1-million King’s Plate

No Time, with John Velazquez aboard, seen in this handout photo, earned trainer Mark Casse a record-tying fifth win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks in Toronto on Sunday, July 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Woodbine, Michael Burns

TORONTO — Woodbine Oaks winner No Time will run in the $1-million King’s Plate next month.

Trainer Mark Casse said Tuesday that No Time had emerged well from her Oaks win July 20 at Woodbine and the filly would run in the Plate, which is scheduled for Aug. 16, also at Woodbine.

No Time earned Casse a record-tying fifth Oaks victory.

Casse, Canada’s top trainer an unprecedented 16 times, has won the Plate three times — twice with fillies Lexi Lou (2014) and Wonder Gadot (2018).

Both won the Plate after running in the Oaks.

Casse’s other Plate win came in 2023 with Paramount Prince.

Casse said he’ll have a second horse in the Plate field, that being colt Ashley’s Archer.

