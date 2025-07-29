Vollering keeps racing at Tour de France after crash, Wiebes wins Stage 4

Demi Vollering of The Netherlands celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

SAUMUR, France — Former champion Demi Vollering continued racing Tuesday at the women’s Tour de France despite a heavy crash that left her bruised.

Vollering, from the FDJ-Suez team, underwent medical tests that excluded a risk of a concussion after she hit the ground during Monday’s Stage 3.

Vollering rode the fourth stage from Saumur to Poitiers, finishing the day safely in the peloton. She remained sixth overall, lagging 25 seconds behind race leader Marianne Vos.

The stage was won in a sprint by Lorena Wiebes, with Vos and Lara Gillespie completing the podium.

It was Wiebes’s second consecutive stage win this year and her fifth overall, a record since the event’s revival in 2022. Jeannie Longo holds the all-time record, with 24 stage wins from 1985 and 1989.

Vollering fell less than four kilometers from the finish line in Angers in a crash that involved several riders. Examinations carried out by the team doctor revealed that she had suffered multiple contusions but she did not go to hospital.

Vollering is one of the most decorated cyclists of her generation. She won the Tour de France in 2023.

The nine-stage race ends Aug. 3.

___

The Associated Press