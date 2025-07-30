Bombers list Collaros as out for rematch with Toronto Argonauts

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) looks to pass as Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield (94) pressures during first half CFL football action in Toronto on Saturday, July 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without starter Zach Collaros when they face the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

Collaros, 36, missed the second half of Winnipeg’s 31-17 road loss to Toronto on Saturday, with the club not offering a reason why. Collaros was listed on the team’s injury report with a neck ailment.

Collaros, twice the CFL’s outstanding player, didn’t practise Wednesday and afterwards was listed as out for Friday’s contest. Veteran Chris Streveler is expected to get the start against Toronto.

Streveler completed 11-of-18 passes for 148 yards and a TD while rushing four times for 16 yards in relief of Collaros last week. Collaros was five-of-10 passing for 79 yards and two interceptions.

Collaros also left Winnipeg’s 41-20 loss to Calgary in the second half due to injury. He was listed on the injury report with another neck ailment but was an active participant in practice and started against Toronto.

Winnipeg (3-3) looks to snap a three-game skid, while Toronto (2-5) aims for a fourth straight regular-season win over the Bombers — and fifth overall, including last November’s 41-24 Grey Cup victory.

