Canada earns relay bronze at world swimming championship as McIntosh eyes third gold

Bronze medalist team Canada pose on the podium after the mixed 4x100-metre medley relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SINGAPORE -- Canada captured bronze in the mixed 4x100-metre medley relay Wednesday at the world swimming championship, its fifth medal of the meet.

The team of Kylie Masse, of LaSalle, Ont., Oliver Dawson, of Grande Prairie, Alta., Toronto’s Josh Liendo and Taylor Ruck, of Kelowna, B.C., finished in three minutes 40.90 seconds, just ahead of the Netherlands.

Neutral Athletes B -- a team of Russian swimmers competing under a neutral flag -- won gold in a meet-record 3:37.97, with China taking silver in 3:39.99. Russia is competing under a neutral banner due to ongoing international sanctions following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Ilya Kharun of Montreal placed fourth in the men’s 200 butterfly, finishing in 1:54.34 -- just 0.17 seconds off the podium after winning Olympic bronze last summer in Paris.

American Luca Urlando claimed gold in a dominant performance with a time of 1:51.87, followed by Poland’s Krzysztof Chmielewski (1:52.64) and Australia’s Harrison Turner (1:54.17).

The 20-year-old Kharun was chasing his first world championship podium after missing the 50 butterfly final earlier in the meet by just 0.01 seconds.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s Summer McIntosh advanced to the women’s 200 butterfly final with the second-fastest semifinal time, clocking 2:06.22 behind Australia’s Elizabeth Dekkers (2:06.13).

Yu Zidi, the 12-year-old Chinese phenom, swam 2:07.95 to make the final eight. Her time was the eighth best.

Yu finished fourth earlier in the championships in the 200 individual medley.

The 18-year-old McIntosh will chase her third gold of the meet in Thursday’s final, having already won the 400 freestyle and 200 IM.

McIntosh is aiming for five individual titles at the eight-day meet -- a feat only U.S. great Michael Phelps has achieved at a single world championship.

With a file from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.