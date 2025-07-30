Canada’s Shapovalov drops second-round match to American Tien at National Bank Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts during his straight sets defeat to United States' Learner Tien during second round tennis action at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Seeded players were in strong form in early play Tuesday at the National Bank Open men’s tennis tournament.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov didn’t follow their lead in the evening session.

The 22nd-seeded left-hander from nearby Richmond Hill, Ont., dropped a 7-6 (4), 7-5 decision to American Learner Tien at Sobeys Stadium.

Shapovalov had opportunities to serve out each set but was broken by Tien on both occasions. Tien controlled the first-set tiebreaker and picked up another service break to end the match in one hour 34 minutes.

Shapovalov had eight double-faults and won 67 per cent of points on his first serve.

Earlier, third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy beat Australian qualifier James Duckworth 7-5, 6-1, and Denmark’s Holger Rune posted a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France.

“Very tricky first match for me because he’s a big server and (there wasn’t) a lot of rhythm in the match,” Rune said. “I had to really take care of my own serve and then just look for the opportunities that I had.”

Wild-card entry Nicolas Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont., dropped a 7-6 (7), 6-3 decision to defending champion and No. 18 seed Alexei Popyrin of Australia.

Russia’s Karen Khachanov, the No. 11 seed, topped qualifier Juan Pablo Ficovich of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 and 26th-seeded American Alex Michelsen downed Chilean qualifier Tomas Barrios Vera 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Alexandre Muller of France, the No. 29 seed, outlasted Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Top-seeded Alex Zverev of Germany was to meet Australia’s Adam Walton in the late match.

Play at the Masters 1000 tournament continues through Aug. 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.