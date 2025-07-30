Jessica Campbell continues to make strides in women’s hockey, inspiring next generation of women and girls

WATCH: Sierra D’Souza Butts brings us the story of Jessica Campbell, a Sask. woman who continues to make strides in women’s hockey.

It’s been a long, unique journey for Rocanville’s Jessica Campbell as she enters her second NHL season coaching for the Seattle Kraken.

“I grew up playing boys hockey. There wasn’t, at that time, opportunities for all girls teams, really. It’s a testament to how far the game has come and grown,” Campbell told CTV News.

Since retiring from the women’s national team in 2017, Campbell has set the pace for women behind the bench by becoming the first female coach for a men’s world championships in 2022.

In her current role as assistant coach, Campbell said she feels fortunate to achieve her goal of working at the highest level of hockey.

“When I found my coaching path taking me down the men’s game, I found myself finding a unique fit,” she expressed. “Now I’ve been chasing this goal and following my dream, and very fortunate and privileged to get to do what I love every day at the National Hockey League (NHL).”

As she continues to break barriers, Campbell leaves a lasting legacy for young girls in hockey – serving as a new role model for youth across the province.

“If you can see it, you can achieve it,” said Amanda Hungle, executive director for Hockey Regina.

“It definitely has a positive impact in that way, female youth seeing [Jessica] in that position just lets them know that’s a place they can land one day too.”

Even before Campbell’s impact, hockey has been steadily growing among females in Canada.

Hockey Canada Hockey Canada aims to have over 170,000 women and girls playing hockey across the country by 2030. (Source: Hockey Canada)

In 2010, more than 85,000 women and girls were registered in Hockey Canada programs – which saw an increase of 23,000 in the 2023-24 season.

However, the organization is aiming to have over 170,000 women and girls playing hockey across the country.

Excited to see the opportunities ahead, Campbell said she hopes her story can be the guide for everyone chasing their goals.

“I think hockey is for everyone and my career is a testament to that. I look to many other people who found their way in the game and it transcends all gender,” shared Campbell.

“I think there’s a place for all of us in the sport in whatever role that looks like. For me, it’s behind the bench and there’s visibility now so that dream can inspire for another kid, not just boys, but girls as well to see themselves in the game.”

“That’s my biggest thing is if you see yourself and you love this game, just chase the dream and see where it takes you.”