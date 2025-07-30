Proline players were firmly behind streaking Toronto Blue Jays last week

Toronto Blue Jays' Davis Schneider, right, scores a run ahead of a tag by New York Yankees catcher J.C. Escarra, left, in fifth inning MLB baseball game action in Toronto on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

They’ve cooled down, but last week Proline players were firmly behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto entered its game Wednesday versus the Baltimore Orioles having lost four straight. But last week the Jays went 5-2 to extend their lead atop the American League East Division standings.

Toronto took two of three games against the New York Yankees before winning three of four versus the Detroit Tigers. On Saturday, the Jays clinched the series with the Tigers with a 6-1 victory.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., a solid 81 per cent of bettors successfully backed the Jays’ victory. Forty-eight per cent had the Toronto runline at +1.5, with 17 per cent selected the under at 7.5.

Detroit avoided the series sweep Sunday with a 10-4 victory. But just 27 per cent of Proline players backed the Tigers’ victory while 23 per cent took the visitors’ -1.5 runline. However, 89 per cent did take the over at 8.5.

Meanwhile in the CFL, the Toronto Argonauts earned their first home win of the season Saturday with a 31-17 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Fifty-eight per cent of bettors backed the Argos’ victory while 66 per cent had the club’s spread at +4.5.

However, just 27 per cent had the under at 50.5.

On Sunday, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats downed the B.C. Lions 37-33. Sixty-eight per cent of Proline players backed the Ticats’ win while 57 per cent had the +3.5 point spread.

Fifty-four per cent correctly took the over at 56.5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.