Canada’s Summer McIntosh wins third gold at swimming world championship

The 18-year-old swimming phenom from Toronto won the 200 Butterfly event, capturing her third gold medal at the world championships.

SINGAPORE -- Canada’s Summer McIntosh has claimed her third gold medal of the world swimming championships.

The 18-year-old from Toronto won the women’s 200-metre butterfly on Thursday in a meet-record time, just shy of the world mark.

McIntosh also won the 200 freestyle and 400 individual medley earlier in the meet, and is aiming for five individual titles -- a feat only U.S. great Michael Phelps has achieved at a single world championship.

The victory gives her 11 career medals at long-course worlds, moving her past Canadian teammate Kylie Masse, of LaSalle, Ont.

Masse, a five-time Olympic medallist, finished fourth in the women’s 50-metre backstroke final on Thursday, missing the podium by just three one-hundredths of a second.

The race was won by American Katharine Berkoff in 27.08 seconds, with Regan Smith second in 27.25 and China’s Letian Wan third in 27.30.

Fellow Canadian Ingrid Wilm, of Calgary, placed eighth.

Masse was also part of Canada’s 4x100-metre medley relay that won bronze on Wednesday.

Canada has won six medals at the world aquatics championships -- five in swimming and one in diving.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.