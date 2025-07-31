Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins speaks following MLB trade deadline

The Blue Jays bought a couple pitchers, including a former Cy Young winner, a catching prospect, and a first basemen to add to their winning roster.

Ross Atkins, the general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, addressed the media after the Major League Baseball trade deadline passed at 6 p.m. ET. Thursday evening.

The Jays went into the deadline expecting to be buyers, after finishing July with 18 wins, the most in the league, and a 64-46 record.

Toronto added a couple of arms during their dealings, including former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for pitching prospect Khal Stephen.

The Blue Jays also picked up right-hand pitcher Louis Varland and first baseman Ty France from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for outfielder Alan Roden and left-hand pitcher Kendry Rojas.

Catching prospect Brandon Valenzuela from the San Diego Padres was also added to the lineup in exchange for infielder Will Wagner.

7:20 p.m. - Atkins speaks on Jays’ deals made ahead of trade deadline

“We’re obviously fired up to be in the position that we’re acquiring talent, and we’re really excited for the organization, the fans, the players, the staff that have just earned this opportunity,” Atkins said.

“We feel that we were very aggressive at the deadline and were able to accomplish our goals and made the team better.”