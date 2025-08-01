CFL, Blue Bombers monitoring Winnipeg air quality ahead of game against Argonauts

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler (17) scrambles to recover the football during first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Toronto on Saturday, July 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

WINNIPEG — The CFL and Winnipeg Blue Bombers say they’re monitoring air quality ahead of Friday’s scheduled game against the Toronto Argonauts.

Forest fire smoke from northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba has drifted into the Manitoba capital. Winnipeg’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was at 10-plus — or very high risk — as of 10 a.m. local time.

The game at Princess Auto Stadium was still set for 7:30 p.m., with air quality expected to improve throughout the day, the league and team said in a post on the Bombers’ X account, formerly Twitter.

The CFL’s air quality policy states that if the AQHI reaches eight or above, which Environment Canada deems high risk, during warmups or the game, the players will be sent to their dressing rooms.

All CFL stadiums are equipped with real-time, air-quality monitoring systems and an update was expected in the afternoon.

Poor air quality in Regina forced the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders to postpone their July 13 game to the following afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.