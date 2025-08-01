Davidovich Fokina upsets 12th seed at National Bank Open; Diallo last Canadian hope

Gabriel Diallo of Canada serves the ball against Matteo Gigante of Italy during second round tennis action at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain reached the round of 16 at the National Bank Open in Toronto with a straight-sets victory over Jakub Mensik of Czechia.

It was an upset of sorts as the 20th-seeded Davidovich Fokina ousted 12th seed Mensik 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round.

Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo is the lone Canadian remaining in men’s singles at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

He faces second seed Taylor Fritz of the United States in a later centre-court match.

Wild cards Nicolas Arsenault of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vancouver’s Justin Boulais face Sander Arends of the Netherlands and Argentina’s Guido Andreozzi in a men’s doubles first-round match scheduled for the afternoon.

A win by Arsenault and Boulais would set up an all-Canadian matchup with Leon Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., and Calgary’s Cleeve Harper. The wild-card duo knocked off seventh-seeded Americans Evan King and Christian Harrison in the opening round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug 1, 2025.