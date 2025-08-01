McDavid, Crosby headline Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey camp roster for Milan

Canada head coach Jon Cooper (back centre) behind the bench with Nathan MacKinnon (29), Sidney Crosby (87) and Connor McDavid (97) during third period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

CALGARY — Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby are among 42 NHL players invited to Hockey Canada’s men’s Olympic orientation camp, set for late August in Calgary.

The orientation camp is a three-day, off-ice event featuring presentations, team-building sessions and meetings aimed at preparing players and staff for the upcoming Olympic season.

The roster includes the six players — McDavid, Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers — named to the team in June.

The list features all 24 players from Canada’s championship-winning squad at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, including the same trio of goaltenders — Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens.

Also invited are forwards Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals, John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal’s Nick Suzuki, along with defenceman Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers.

The men’s Olympic hockey tournament runs Feb. 11-22 in Milan, Italy. Canada won its third gold medal in four Games, the last time NHL players participated in the Olympics in 2014.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press