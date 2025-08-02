Maple Leafs sign forward Nicholas Robertson to one-year contract extension

Toronto Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson (89) checks Florida Panthers' Tomas Nosek (92) during first period NHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Nicholas Robertson to a one-year contract extension for US$1.825 million.

The 23-year-old from Pasedena, Calif., scored 15 goals and had seven assists in 69 games for Toronto this past season. Robertson also had a goal and an assist in three playoff games for the Maple Leafs.

The five-foot-nine, 178-pound forward has played 156 career NHL games, all with Toronto, and compiled 32 goals and 24 assists.

He has two goals and an assist in 13 career playoff games.

Robertson was Toronto’s second-round pick (53rd overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

He played for the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes from 2018 to 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press