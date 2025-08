Victoria Mboko of Canada waves to the crowd following her win over Coco Gauff of the United States during round of 16 tennis action at the National Bank Open in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Canada’s Victoria Mboko defeated Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 on Monday night to reach the semifinal of the National Bank Open.

She becomes the first Canadian to reach the semifinal of the country’s national tournament since Bianca Andreescu did in 2019.

At 18 years and 336 days old, Mboko is the fourth-youngest semifinalist at the Canadian Open since 2000.

This is a breaking story. More to come...