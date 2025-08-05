Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman released from jail, investigation still ‘active’

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman speaks with the media during NFL football practice Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea, File)

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was released from jail Monday afternoon after he was arrested Friday evening on weapons charges during a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, jail records show.

During the traffic stop, officials discovered five firearms, including two assault weapons, in Perryman’s car, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Perryman, 32, was booked on felony charges for possessing assault weapons and held without bail, but prosecutors did not file charges, according to jail records.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office said the case was reviewed and returned to law enforcement for further investigation.

It remains under “active investigation” and could be resubmitted for consideration of potential criminal charges, the office said in a statement.

He was released around 1:00 p.m., which means his arrest will be listed as a detention on his record.

A spokesperson for the Chargers did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Perryman, an 11-year NFL veteran, has also played for the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders. He is in his second stint with the Chargers after rejoining the team before the 2024 season.