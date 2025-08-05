Ticats add running back Brown and long-snapper Chaves, release veteran DB Dozier

Toronto Argonauts running back Kevin Brown (6) celebrates his touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during first half CFL action in Toronto, on Friday, July 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

HAMILTON — The East Division-leading Hamilton Tiger‑Cats have added some bite to their rushing game by adding American running back Kevin Brown.

The CFL club announced Tuesday that it has signed Brown and Canadian long snapper Simon Chaves and released veteran defensive back Branden Dozier.

The 28-year-old Brown played three games with the Argos this season, recording 18 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown.

He previously played with Edmonton, and had his best season in 2023 when he rushed for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 222 yards and a TD.

He has rushed for 2,186 yards and six touchdowns and put up 568 receiving yards and a touchdown over 40 career CFL games with Edmonton and Toronto.

He joins a Ticats rushing attack that includes feature back Greg Bell, who recently returned from a calf injury, and Canadian veteran Johnny Augustine.

The 27-year-old Chaves, from Guelph, Ont., played six games with the Ottawa Redblacks this season before being released last week.

He appeared in one game with the Argos last season and previously spent time with Edmonton and Winnipeg on their practice rosters.

The 31-year-old Dozier, from Topeka, Kan., had 13 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle in four starts as a linebacker this season.

The five-foot-eleven, 201-pound defensive back has recorded 416 defensive tackles, 75 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, five sacks, and three forced fumbles over 108 games with Montreal, B.C., Calgary and Hamilton.

The Ticats take a six-game winning streak into a meeting Thursday night against the visiting B.C. Lions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.