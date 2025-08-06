Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk sharing cover of NHL 26 video game with brother and dad

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk (left) appears alongside brother Matthew Tkachuk (middle) and father Keith Tkachuk (right) on the deluxe edition cover of the NHL 26 video game. (EA Sports)

The captain of the Ottawa Senators will be gracing the cover of one of the world’s most popular video game franchises.

EA Sports announced Wednesday that Brady Tkachuk will appear on the cover of the deluxe edition of NHL 26, alongside his brother Matthew, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers, and his father Keith, a former NHLer, wearing a St. Louis Blues jersey.

Matthew Tkachuk was announced as the cover athlete for the standard edition of NHL 26 on Monday.

“NOW THAT’S A TKOVER!” the Senators said on X when the deluxe cover was revealed.

NOW THAT’S A TKOVER 🤩 https://t.co/iXBrWZ3yRn — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) August 6, 2025

The game will be released on Sept. 12 on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players who preorder the Deluxe Edition will get seven days of early access, starting Sept. 5.