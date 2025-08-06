Tragically Hip offers helping hand to Canada women’s rugby team fundraising campaign

The Tragically Hip have joined forces with Rugby Canada, selling a T-shirt, seen in this handout image, to raise funds for the second-ranked Canadian women's team ahead of the Rugby World Cup in England. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Rugby Canada (Mandatory Credit)

The Tragically Hip is doing its bit to help support the Canadian women’s rugby team ahead of this month’s World Cup in England.

The iconic Canadian band is selling a limited-edition T-shirt with proceeds going to supporting the second-ranked Canadian women.

“This team is the embodiment of what it means to be Canadian — passionate, humble, and resilient," the band said in a statement. “This partnership is about getting all of Canada behind one of the most inspiring untold stories in this country. It’s lifting up a team and a nation on the world stage, cheering on our women as they aim to achieve their dreams.”

The T-shirt, which retails for $45, is black with The Hip — above the tagline ‘Since 1984’ — added into Rugby Canada’s red shield logo.

“This T-shirt is about belief in our team and pride in supporting Canada,” said Rugby Canada CEO Nathan Bombrys. “To have the legendary and distinctly Canadian band The Tragically Hip publicly backing our team speaks volumes about the pride this group of rugby players has inspired across the country.”

The Canadian women operate on a far smaller budget than top-ranked England, as well as No. 3 New Zealand and No. 4 France. To that end, Rugby Canada launched its “Mission: Win Rugby World Cup” fundraising campaign in March with the goal of raising $1 million. It says it has reached more than 88 per cent of that target, money that is being used to support the squad in its tournament preparation.

The Canadian women play their final World Cup tune-up match Saturday against fifth-ranked Ireland in Belfast.

Canada opens Group B play Fiji on Aug. 23 in York before facing No. 9 Wales on Aug. 30 in Manchester and No. 8 Scotland on Sept. 6 in Exeter at the expanded 16-team tournament.

The Canadian women finished fourth at the last World Cup. Their best showing at the tournament was runner-up to host France in 2014.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press