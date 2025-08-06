Vancouver Whitecaps sign former Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller, left, battles for the ball with Auckland City's Gerard Garriga during the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have pulled off the biggest signing in club history, landing former Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller.

The club announced the move Wednesday. While a dollar figure was not announced, Muller has signed for the remainder of the 2025 season and the agreement includes a Designated Player option for 2026.

Muller will occupy an international roster slot and fill one of the spots opened due to the season-ending injury list pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC), visa and work permit.

Muller came up through Bayern Munich’s academy system and has spent the past 17 years playing for the club in the German Bundesliga.

The 35-year-old scored 250 goals for Bayern across all competitions and helped the team to 13 league championships, but his contract was not renewed after last season.

Muller, born in Weilheim in Oberbayern, helped lead Germany to the 2014 World Cup title with five goals. He had previously won the Golden Boot at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, scoring five goals and adding three assists.

To complete the signing, the Whitecaps acquired Muller’s MLS discovery rights from FC Cincinnati in exchange for up to $400,000 in General Allocation Money.

He joins a Whitecaps (13-5-6) team that has spent much of the Major League Soccer season hovering around the top of the Western Conference standings.

Under first-year head coach Jesper Sorensen, the club has exceeded expectations this year, not only in league play, but by making it to the final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where they fell 5-0 to LIGA MX side Cruz Azul.

Muller is the latest international star to make the jump to MLS.

Argentine forward Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 following a long career with Barcelona and a stint at Paris Saint-Germain. The 38-year-old currently leads MLS in scoring with 18 goals on the season.

English midfielder David Beckman was one of the first European stars to move to MLS. He signed with the L.A. Galaxy in 2007 after playing for top clubs such as Manchester and Real Madrid, and won the MLS Cup in 2011 and 2012.

Beckham remains involved with the league as an owner of Inter Miami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.