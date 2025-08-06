Veteran quarterbacks Collaros, Adams poised to return to their respective teams

The Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers should have their offensive leaders back when they square off Saturday night at McMahon Stadium.

Calgary starter Vernon Adams Jr. (head) was a full participant in practice Tuesday after missing the Stampeders’ 31-11 loss to Ottawa last week. Ditto for veteran Bombers quarterback Zack Collaros (neck) after Chris Streveler got the start in Winnipeg’s 40-31 win over Toronto on Friday night.

This will mark the third meeting of the season between the West Division rivals, with Calgary (5-3) having won the previous two contests. The Stampeders are looking for their first series sweep of the Blue Bombers (4-3) since 2016.

Calgary is also chasing its first victory in three games after consecutive losses to Montreal and Ottawa. Canadian receiver Clark Barnes (ankle) was a full participant in practice for the Stamps and could be available but Damien Alford (hamstring) was limited.

Calgary has been solid 3-0 within its division while Winnipeg is 3-2. But since 2022 the Bombers are 7-3 versus the Stampeders, with Collaros sporting a 10-8 career record against them. What’s more, veteran offensive lineman Stanley Bryant (ankle) was a full participant in practice Tuesday for the Bombers.

Calgary will also have to be wary of Bombers returner Trey Vaval, who last week became the first Winnipeg player to return a punt and kickoff for touchdowns in the same game. Also, defensive lineman Willie Jefferson had four pass knockdowns, one short of the league record, and has 85 overall, good for third in CFL history behind Adrion Smith (90) and Eddie Davis (111).

Last week’s win halted a three-game losing streak for Winnipeg.

Calgary’s defence has been solid, having allowed just 18.8 offensive points per game and 11 offensive touchdowns — both league lows. Stampeders receiver Dominique Rhymes has scored touchdowns in each of his past three games.

Facing Winnipeg has agreed with Adams Jr., who has thrown for 489 yards and five touchdowns in the previous two matchups. Adams Jr. has a career 6-3 record against the Bombers.

Pick: Calgary.

---

B.C. Lions versus Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Thursday night)

At Hamilton, the Ticats (6-2) chase a seventh straight victory and second in as many meetings with B.C. (3-5). CFL passing leader Bo Levi Mitchell had 389 yards passing with three TDs in a 37-33 win over the Lions at B.C. Place Stadium on July 27. Kiondre Smith had 14 receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns in that contest. Lions running back James Butler ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns against his former team and comes in as the CFL’s leading rusher with 619 yards (5.5-yard average) and five touchdowns. The Lions average a league-best 5.7 yards per rush while the Ticats allow a CFL-high 5.4 yards per carry. B.C. also comes off the bye week — its last contest being the loss to the Ticats — and has won its last two games in Hamilton.

Pick: B.C.

---

Edmonton Elks versus Montreal Alouettes (Friday night)

At Montreal, McLeod Bethel-Thompson of the Alouettes (6-2) and Cody Fajardo of Edmonton (1-6) face their former teams for the first time since being dealt for each other this winter. Bethel-Thompson is 1-2 versus Edmonton but Tyler Snead had 14 catches for 191 yards in his last two games for the Alouettes. Fajardo, who led the Als to the ’23 Grey Cup, is 4-1 all-time versus the East Division squad. In his two starts this season, Fajardo has completed 79.3 per cent of his passes for 603 yards with three TDs and an interception.

Pick: Edmonton.

---

Ottawa Redblacks versus Toronto Argonauts (Saturday afternoon)

At Toronto, the Argos (2-6) look to continue their mastery of the Redblacks (2-6), having won 19 of the previous 25 matchups since Ottawa entered the CFL in 2014. Starter Nick Arbuckle is second overall in passing yards (2,334) and TDs (13) but the Argos have allowed a league-high 23 sacks. Ottawa starter Dru Brown threw for 225 yards and two TDs in last week’s win over Calgary with veteran receiver Eugene Lewis registering five catches for 110 yards, his 20th career 100-yard receiving performance. The Redblacks’ defence did its part with three interceptions. The Argos are 1-3 within the East Division while Ottawa is 0-4.

Pick: Toronto.

Last week: 3-1.

Overall: 21-14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press