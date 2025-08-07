Canadian sensation Victoria Mboko reaches National Bank Open final with epic win over Rybakina

Victoria Mboko’s childhood coach Pierre Lamarch reflects on her ‘tremendous’ forehand and serve that has propelled her to the semi-final of the National Bank Op

Victoria Mboko’s historic climb has reached new heights.

The teenage sensation will play in the National Bank Open’s final after pulling off an epic comeback to defeat Elena Rybakina 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday, the latest chapter in a coming-out party that has captivated fans across Canada.

Mboko dropped to the ground after Rybakina’s shot sailed long on match point as an electric sold-out crowd — lined with “Allez Vicky” signs for Canada’s newest tennis star — erupted on IGA Stadium’s centre court.

The 18-year-old from Toronto, who was born in Charlotte, N.C., to Congolese parents, saved a match point earlier in the third set and broke the ninth-seeded Rybakina twice to force the tiebreaker.

She became the fourth Canadian woman to reach a final at the Canadian Open, and the latest since Bianca Andreescu’s title run in 2019.

Mboko will move up to at least 34th in the world rankings after beginning the year outside the top 300.

The rising star now has a 52-9 record in all competitions this year, including 26-8 against higher-ranked players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.