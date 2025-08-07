Canadian basketball player Aaliyah Edwards traded to Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards reacts after a basket against the Seattle Storm during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Mystics have dealt Canadian forward Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun, the WNBA team announced Thursday.

The Mystics received guard Jacy Sheldon. The teams also swapped first-round draft picks, with Washington getting Connecticut’s 14th overall pick (originally held by New York) in exchange for the 15th pick (originally held by Minnesota).

The move returns Edwards, from Kingston, Ont., to the state where she enjoyed a standout college career with the University of Connecticut.

The six-foot-three forward was a two-time all-American with UConn, finishing out her senior season with career highs of 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Edwards was selected first-team All-Big East and second-team All-America after UConn made the final four of the NCAA women’s basketball championship tournament before being selected sixth overall by Washington in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The 23-year-old Edwards averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks over 34 games, including 17 starts, in her rookie WNBA season in 2024.

She took a step back this season, averaging six points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.3 blocks in 21 appearances off the bench.

“Bringing Aaliyah to the Connecticut Sun is more than just a roster move; it’s a statement about where we’re headed as a franchise,” Sun general manager Morgan Tuck said in a news release. “Aaliyah is a transformational talent with the mindset and drive that aligns with our vision of building a championship culture.”

She has represented Canada multiple times, including at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She helped the senior national team win silver in 2019 and bronze in 2023 at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

Sheldon, 24, has averaged 7.5 points, two assists, and 1.9 rebounds over 28 games, including 17 starts, so far in her rookie season.

The Sun (5-23) were last in the six-team Eastern Conference heading into a game Thursday night at Los Angeles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025.