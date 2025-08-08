Canada’s Mboko rockets 61 spots to No. 24 in world rankings after NBO Montreal title

Victoria Mboko of Canada reacts during her match against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the National Bank Open final in Montreal on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko has rocketed 61 spots to a career-best No. 24 in the world rankings after winning her first career WTA Tour title at the National Bank Open.

The 18-year-old from Toronto upset four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in a three-set final in Montreal on Thursday night.

Mboko, who grew up in Burlington, Ont., has enjoyed a meteoric rise this season.

She ended the 2024 campaign at No. 350 in the world and has since gone on a 53-9 tear, earning almost US$1.2 million in prize money along the way.

Mboko will take a break to rest her sore right wrist before beginning preparation for the U.S. Open in New York, where she’ll be a seeded player at a Grand Slam for the first time.

Mboko also became the highest-ranked Canadian on the tour. Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., the only other Canadian in the top 100, dropped two positions to No. 26.

