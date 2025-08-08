It’s a Barbie world — and she just joined the PWHL

Barbie is moving from the dreamhouse to the hockey rink.

The iconic toy has teamed up with the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) to release two new dolls inspired by Canadian stars Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin.

The dolls, dressed in PWHL jerseys and full hockey gear, hit the market Aug. 11 at some Tim Hortons locations across Canada and are available online now through the PWHL Shop and TimShop.ca.

Each one sells for $34.99, and with every purchase, $5 will go to the Grindstone Award Foundation, a charity that helps remove financial barriers for girls who want to play hockey.

The PWHL says it will match donations for dolls bought through its online store.

The launch is a big moment for both players, who were named Barbie role models in 2020 for blazing trails on the ice and breaking down barriers for women in hockey.

“Our goal is to inspire the next generation of hockey players,” said Tara George, general manager at Mattel Canada. “These Barbie dolls reflect our commitment to championing the belief that a girl can be anything she wants to be — including a hockey player — in and outside of the playroom.”

For PWHL fans, the dolls are more than just collector’s items.

“We’ve heard from fans across the league that they’re eager to see Barbie Tim Hortons PWHL Dolls,” said Amy Scheer, the league’s executive vice president of business operations. “We’re especially proud that this initiative makes a meaningful impact, as the Grindstone Foundation continues to transform the lives of girls across Canada.”

The collaboration could mean more young athletes can lace up for the first time, according to the Grindstone Award Foundation.

“When girls are given the chance to play hockey, they gain confidence, build resilience, and grow into future leaders,” said Danielle Bell, the charity’s president.