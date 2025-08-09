Auger-Aliassime advances to Cincinnati Open third round after beating Etcheverry

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada lunges for a backhand return to Fabian Marozsan of Hungary during their match at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Wednesday July 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

CINCINNATI — Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the Cincinnati Open’s third round with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win over Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, who received a bye to the second round, hit 14 aces and 30 winners in the one-hour, 57-minute match.

The 23rd seed from Montreal also saved all four breakpoint chances he faced while converting two of his four opportunities.

After Auger-Aliassime rolled to a first-set victory, Etcheverry forced a tiebreak in the second. The 25-year-old Canadian, however, jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Etcheverry struck a forehand long on match point.

Later Saturday, 30th-seeded Gabriel Diallo of Montreal takes on Argentina’s Sebastian Baez. Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., meets Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in the women’s singles draw.

In women’s doubles, second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand won 7-5, 7-5 over Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Ena Shibahara of Japan in the first round.

