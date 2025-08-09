Small, Hunter lift NSL-leading AFC Toronto to 2-1 win over Montreal Roses

AFC Toronto forward Kaylee Hunter (11) collides with Montreal Roses FC goalkeeper Anna Karpenko (1) during second half Northern Super League soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, April 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

MONTREAL — Nikayla Small and Kaylee Hunter scored one goal apiece in the first half as AFC Toronto extended its lead atop the Northern Super League with a 2-1 win over Montreal Roses FC on Saturday.

Small opened the scoring with a tidy finish in the 24th minute after Sarah Stratigakis found her with a well-timed through ball on the counterattack for Toronto (10-5-1).

Hunter then blasted a shot from well beyond the 18-yard box in the 37th, doubling the lead with her team-high ninth goal of the season.

Stephanie Hill pulled one goal back for Montreal (7-4-4) when she connected on a corner kick from Latifah Abdu in first-half injury time, but Toronto hung on for the win.

Toronto, with 31 points in 16 games, now holds six more points than second-place Montreal in the NSL standings. Montreal, however, has one game in hand.

The two teams now have two wins each in head-to-head matchups. They’ll meet once more in Toronto on Oct. 18, the final match of the regular season.

Later Saturday, Ottawa Rapid FC were set to host Calgary Wild FC and Vancouver Rise FC were visiting Halifax Tides FC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025.