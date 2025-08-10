ADVERTISEMENT

Ohtani hits 40th homer, Snell overpowers Blue Jays as Dodgers win 9-1

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run, Blake Snell struck out 10 batters in five shutout innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 on Saturday night.

Max Muncy opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the fourth, and Ohtani connected for a solo shot to centre field off starter Chris Bassitt (11-6) in the fifth. It’s the third year in a row and fourth time overall the two-way superstar from Japan has reached 40 homers; the previous three came during MVP seasons.

Los Angeles broke open the game with six runs in the sixth, as rookie Dalton Rushing and Mookie Betts each had a two-run single before Andy Pages tacked on a two-run double.

Snell (2-1) permitted three hits and three walks in his fourth start this season and second since returning Aug. 2 from a shoulder injury that had sidelined him since early April.

Ernie Clement hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays in the eighth inning.

The Dodgers outhit the Jays 10-5.

Jill Painter Lopez, The Associated Press